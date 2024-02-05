No swimming at Pasir Ris, Sembawang beaches due to elevated levels of bacteria in water: NEA

SINGAPORE – The National Environment Agency (NEA) is advising beachgoers not to swim at Pasir Ris Beach and Sembawang Park Beach due to the waters’ elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria, which when ingested increases the risk of gastrointestinal infection.

Other “primary contact water activities” such as wakeboarding, windsurfing and water immersion training are also not advised for the same reason. This is because a person’s whole body or face and trunk are frequently immersed during these activities and it is likely that some water will be swallowed.

However, sailing, kayaking and canoeing can continue as normal, said the National Environment Agency on Feb 5.

Signage advising the public against swimming will be put up at the two locations until further notice.

The authorities routinely check the waters of seven popular recreational beaches in Singapore. This includes measuring the level of Enterococcus, a genus of bacteria commonly found in the gastrointestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals including humans. Epidemiological data has suggested correlations between Enterococcus level in recreational water and gastrointestinal illness risk in swimmers.

NEA said Pasir Ris Beach and Sembawang Park Beach waters have been graded “Fair” in the latest annual beach grading exercise, dropping from “Good” in 2023. Preliminary investigations showed that the elevated bacteria levels are from inland sources and are not transboundary in nature.

NEA said it is working with other agencies such as national water agency PUB, the National Parks Board and the Singapore Food Agency to investigate and mitigate possible sources contributing to the elevated bacteria levels.

Other beaches including East Coast, Changi, Punggol, Seletar Island Beach and Sentosa have maintained a “Good” grade and are suitable for all water activities.

“However, as there could be occasions when the Enterococcus count in the beach water is elevated, visitors should refer to the Beach Short-term Water Quality Information on the NEA website or the myENV app if they intend to engage in water activities, added NEA.