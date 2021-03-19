THE BIG STORY

$940m in wage credits to be paid out by end-March

By the end of this month, $940 million in Wage Credit Scheme payouts will be disbursed to 98,000 employers here, bringing the total wage credits paid out during the pandemic to over $2 billion. Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a Facebook post that uplifting workers remains "at the very centre of all that we do".

THE BIG STORY

NUS team lauded for app that helps contact tracers

With new Covid-19 cases spiking daily last May, a team from the National University of Singapore (NUS) raced against time to develop a system to help contact tracers identify close contacts of patients. The team's efforts to create a Web application were recognised yesterday at the IT Leader Awards 2021.

WORLD

Taiwan eyeing travel bubble with Singapore

A day after confirming the launch of a travel bubble with Palau in the western Pacific, Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the next place on Taiwan's list would likely be Singapore. He said talks have begun between Taiwan and Singapore, as the latter has been hoping for Taiwan to ease curbs on travellers from Singapore.

OPINION

The battle between Big Tech and Big Media

Governments in developed nations are moving to introduce laws that would make tech platforms pay news publishers for their content, with Australia at the forefront of this battle. What does this mean for the media business and what does it augur for Singapore, asks associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

SINGAPORE

Trust in key institutions rose here amid crisis: Poll

Trust in Singapore's key institutions of government, business, media and non-governmental groups rose across the board amid a pandemic and recession, according to the latest Edelman Trust Barometer report. The Singaporeans surveyed gave the country a trust index score of 68 per cent, up six points from the previous year and a decade high.

SINGAPORE

Officer pleads not guilty in fatal Bionix accident case

The Singapore Armed Forces captain accused of acting rashly in an incident that led to the death of full-time national serviceman Liu Kai pleaded not guilty yesterday. Corporal First Class Liu, 22, was driving Ong Lin Jie in a Land Rover that was mounted by a reversing Bionix infantry fighting vehicle in November 2018.