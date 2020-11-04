THE BIG STORY

MPs endorse measures to help small firms exit deals

Landmark measures to help smaller businesses exit contracts to cope with the fallout from Covid-19 and pivot to new sectors were endorsed by MPs yesterday. Under the Re-Align Framework, owners of small firms with a significant fall in revenue since the pandemic can renegotiate certain contracts.

US presidential election set for record voter turnout

Millions of Americans voted yesterday after a tumultuous election season marked by a bitter campaign between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The country appears to be heading for a record-high voter turnout, a testament to how fired up the electorate is amid a pandemic and after a summer of protests.

WORLD

Jokowi endorses jobs law amid big protests

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has endorsed the controversial omnibus law, which had sparked massive protests across the country by those who see it as eroding labour rights and weakening environmental protection. The Job Creation Law was passed in Parliament on Oct 5 and signed off by Mr Joko on Monday.

SINGAPORE

Call for S'poreans, firms to go beyond cash donations

Society should cultivate a culture of regular giving to support social service agencies helping the needy and firms should also collaborate with them to offer their skills. Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee called for corporates and Singaporeans to go beyond monetary donations at the Temasek Trust Conversation yesterday.

SINGAPORE

Bill to outlaw owning plans to 3D-print gun or gun parts

Owning digital plans to 3D-print a gun or major gun part will become illegal under a proposed law, which will also significantly raise fines for unlicensed activities involving guns and explosives. The Bill was introduced in Parliament yesterday to address an evolving security landscape.

BUSINESS

S'pore factory activity growth signals recovery

Manufacturing grew at a faster pace in October in the fourth straight month of expansion, signalling recovery, said experts. But they also cautioned that uncertainties remain, such as geopolitical tensions and the Covid-19 pandemic, which has prompted fresh lockdowns.