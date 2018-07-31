Muji recalls pasta sauce after small plastic pieces found in some products

SINGAPORE - Japanese lifestyle brand Muji recalled a pasta sauce product on Sunday (July 29).

In a statement on its website, the brand said it was recalling its Shrimp and Potherb Peperoncino Pasta Sauce packages, as small plastic pieces were found in some of them.

The affected products were sold from April 9 to June 26 this year. Customers are advised to check the expiration date, located on the bottom right of the sauce packages.

According to the statement, those products with an expiry date ofFeb 3, 2019, are affected. The product code is 4550002431020.

Customers with the affected product can bring them to a Muji outlet or contact their customer service at 6346-4123 to arrange for a refund.

In the statement, Muji apologised for any inconvenience caused, and added that it will step up its quality control to prevent such instances from happening again.

The Straits Times has contacted the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore and Muji for more information.