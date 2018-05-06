Muis launches Touch Of Ramadan campaign to welcome fasting month

SINGAPORE - The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) launched a campaign on Sunday (May 6) to welcome the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on May 17.

Called the Touch Of Ramadan, the campaign encourages the Muslim community to embrace the principles of "rahmah" or mercy towards mankind.

The three messages of the campaign this year are: strengthening the family institution, caring for society and showing concern for the environment.

Muslims observe Ramadan, the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, by fasting from dawn to sunset.

To celebrate Muis' 50th anniversary this year, a series of events have been planned. They include a three-day community event in September and an International Religious Conference in November.

The launch on Sunday afternoon at the Al-Falah Mosque in Bideford Road was attended by new Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Mr Masagos Zulkifli.

It began with mid-day prayers and a lecture by the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Fatris Bakaram.

The Mufti's message was on developing a Muslim community of beauty and grace.

Mr Masagos said:"It is important that the theme of this Touch Of Ramadan campaign is to make sure that mercy, which Islam professes, is felt by everybody, and not just by fellow Muslims."

In a first for the campaign, about 60 Muslim and non-Muslim youth ambassadors from various organisations distributed brochures on Ramadan and its key messages to the public in Orchard Road.

One of the non-Muslim volunteers was Gurpinderjeet Singh, 18, a Sikh.

"We are a multi-racial country, but we actually have very little exposure to other religions, that's why I'm doing this," said the student from Institute of Technical Education East.