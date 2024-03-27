MPA to probe whether S’pore law violated in Dali ship crash that led to Baltimore bridge collapse

SINGAPORE - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on March 27 it will be investigating whether there has been an infringement of the Merchant Shipping Act 1995, after a Singapore-flagged ship rammed into a major bridge in the United States.

The Dali, owned by Grace Ocean and managed by Synergy Marine, crashed into one of the pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at around 1.30am on March 26 (1.30pm Singapore time) in Baltimore, Maryland, causing the bridge to collapse within seconds.

With rescue operations called off, the authorities said six people are presumed dead, with two others rescued, including one in serious condition.

Officials from the MPA and Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) were set to arrive in Baltimore on March 28 to help with the investigations.

In an update on March 27, MPA said TSIB, which is under Singapore’s Ministry of Transport, will be conducting an independent marine safety investigation under the International Maritime Organisation’s Casualty Investigation Code to identify lessons that will help prevent future marine casualties.

TSIB does not seek to apportion responsibility or determine the liability over the March 26 incident, MPA noted.

MPA added that it will continue to extend its support to the US Coast Guard and local authorities.

It is working with Synergy Marine to exchange information with the Coast Guard, while also requesting the Dali’s classification society, ClassNK, to prepare technical assessment and stability calculations that will help the Coast Guard to plan and execute vessel salvage operations.

As the Singapore flag administration, MPA said it takes its responsibilities for the safety of Singapore-registered vessels “very seriously”, and works with eight classification societies to survey, inspect and ensure Singapore-flagged vessels comply with all statutory requirements.

The maritime authority’s chief executive Teo Eng Dih extended its support to US Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan. MPA added that it will work with Synergy Marine to ensure the welfare of the crew of Dali, which has been registered under Singapore’s flag since October 2016, is taken care off.

MPA said on March 26 that there were 22 crew members on board the Dali during the allision with the bridge. All of them, including two pilots, were reported safe.

The ship was chartered by Danish company Maersk to depart Baltimore on March 26 and arrive in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 22.

The March 26 crash has drawn attention to the Dali’s safety record.

In July 2016, the Dali was also involved in an accident at the port of Antwerp in Belgium. It hit a quay while trying to exit the North Sea container terminal.

According to Equasis, a public database for the shipping industry, an inspection of the vessel conducted in 2016 in Antwerp showed that it had a structural issue, which was described as “hull damage impairing its seaworthiness”.

MPA said on March 27 that the 95,000 gross ton container ship passed foreign port state inspections in June and September 2023.