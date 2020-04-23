Coronavirus: Most of 1,016 new cases are in dorms; 84-year-old is 12th death

Foreign workers in dormitories continue to drive the rise in new coronavirus cases in Singapore, while there are signs that unlinked cases here are falling, going by updates from the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

This comes even as two more people from nursing homes contracted the virus, and a 12th person - an 84-year-old woman - died from coronavirus complications.

The total number of coronavirus patients here has now crossed the 10,000 mark.

MOH said that foreign workers who reside in dorms make up 967, or about 95 per cent, of the 1,016 new cases announced yesterday.

Most of these patients have mild illness and are being monitored in community isolation facilities or general wards in hospitals, said MOH. None of them is in the intensive care unit.

The latest figures push the number of people diagnosed here with the virus to 10,141.

Eight new virus clusters were also announced, namely at 10 Kranji Link; 32 Tuas View Square; 36 Tuas View Square; 40 Tuas View Square; 61 Senoko Drive; 8 Sungei Kadut Avenue; 18 Sungei Kadut Avenue; and Wing Fong Court in Geylang.

The S11 Dormitory in Punggol continues to be the biggest cluster here with 2,211 cases now. This cluster alone accounts for over a fifth of all cases here.

Meanwhile, cases in the community appear to be dipping since the circuit breaker kicked in from April 7 to limit the spread of the virus.

Among yesterday's new cases, MOH said 17 are cases in the community - two are work pass holders, while 15 are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

The number of new cases in the community has fallen, from an average of 36 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 25 per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of 21 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 17 per day in the past week.

Two virus cases were also confirmed to be from nursing homes.

The Agency for Integrated Care said that one of them is an 86-year-old resident at Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital in Serangoon Road. She was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Tuesday.

The other case is a healthcare assistant at Sunshine Welfare Action Mission Home in Sembawang Walk. The 40-year-old woman was confirmed to be infected on Monday. She was last at work on Sunday.

A 12th person died from the virus on Tuesday night. MOH said yesterday that she was an 84-year-old Singaporean woman. She was confirmed to have the virus on April 2 and was warded in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The hospital has contacted her family and is assisting them.

As of yesterday, the prevalence of coronavirus cases in the community was 0.023 per cent.

The figure is 2.51 per cent among the 323,000 foreign workers in dorms, where 8,094 of them have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.