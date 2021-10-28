Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 28.
New Covid-19 cases in S'pore breach 5,000-mark; MOH monitoring 'unusual surge'
10 more people have died of complications linked to Covid-19.
Lottery effect of prime location housing may be tamed, but not for existing prime flats
The new rules could boost demand and values of younger and existing flats in mature estates, says an analyst.
Home seekers see benefits of new prime location public housing model
The new model will attract those who genuinely want to live in the flats and are not looking to profit from reselling.
Biden likely to head to COP26 without a final US climate deal
His US$1.5 trillion climate change, social safety net plan remains mired in intra-party squabbles.
Asean crosses a milestone on Myanmar at summit, but many more in store for crisis
Asean remains fundamentally a cooperation mechanism, with few tools for enforcement.
Badminton: Singapore's Loh stuns All-England champ Lee Zii Jia at French Open
The Malaysian is ranked 8th while the Singaporean is 40th.
Gluttons Bay, Satay By The Bay scraping by amid lack of tourists
Business has plummeted to just 20 per cent or less, compared with pre-Covid-19 times.
Indonesia to make Covid-19 PCR tests mandatory for all holidaymakers
The planned move to extend the testing regime has led to concerns in the tourism industry.
US issues first passport with 'X' gender
The move is a landmark step for people outside the binary male or female categories.
Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin not ruled out, says DA
"All options are on the table," she says, as officials describe safety complacency on set of movie Rust.