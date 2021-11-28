Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 28.

Lower-income families with young kids in S'pore worst hit by pandemic: Study

Home-based learning put kids from needy households at a greater disadvantage, according to the study.

Israel to ban entry of travellers from all countries over Omicron Covid-19 variant

It is the first country to shut its borders completely in response to a new and potentially more contagious coronavirus variant.

All arriving in UK must take PCR test, mask-wearing rules tightened after Omicron variant found

Those who had come into contact with people testing positive for a suspected case of Omicron would have to self-isolate for 10 days.

S'pore reports 1,761 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.75.

Malaysian in S'pore spends over 15 hours trying to get VTL bus tickets for homecoming

He will be travelling to Johor Baru to see his family on Monday.

Patient asked S'pore hospital nurse if she provided sexual services

More healthcare workers are being abused, the Ministry of Health and hospitals tell The Sunday Times.

The outlook may seem bleak, but optimism and meaning abound

Surveys suggest that while mental well-being is a key concern amid the pandemic, there is much to take comfort in and be thankful for.

Why CPF is your Cash Protection for Future

Your CPF is the last line of financial defence because even your creditors cannot touch it.

Loh Kean Yew to meet world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen in Indonesia Open final

He defeated Rasmus Gemke 21-14, 21-7 in the semi-finals and will earn World Tour Finals spot if he takes title.

JJ Lin wows a sell-out crowd in his first S'pore concert in two years

The show is among the pilot events with new Covid-19 rules in place.

