Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 9, 2023

Ukraine vows it won’t use cluster bombs in Russia
Cluster munitions are prohibited by more than 100 countries. Ukraine's defence minister said they will use the munitions only for the de-occupation of their territories.
One in 10 applications for a protection order by parents seeking security from their children
The issue is in the spotlight after recent reports of teenagers assaulting their parents.
Law Society president Adrian Tan dies at 57 after battle with cancer
Man lost $4m after not putting his business loan in writing
This is a cautionary tale on why you should always insist on the necessary paperwork being done.
Even top students pay up to $15,000 a year for help with college applications
Consultants help teens as young as 14 build up portfolios and interview skills so they can get into their dream college.
Making peace with herself has helped S'pore sprint queen Shanti Pereira win
She tells executive editor Sumiko Tan how she has learnt to live with the pressure of having to triumph.
Father of four voluntarily donates almost 70 per cent of his liver to a stranger
After more than 15 years of enthusiastic volunteer work, Herman Sing wanted to do more.
Yellen stresses ‘fair’ rules, communication in Beijing meetings
Dr Yellen said it was critical to keep talking about areas of common interest as well as disagreements.
Seniors take on ‘micro-jobs’ like meal deliveries to stay active while getting paid
The micro-jobs project was launched to empower seniors and help them retain their sense of purpose after they retire.