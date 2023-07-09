Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 9, 2023

Ukraine vows it won’t use cluster bombs in Russia

Cluster munitions are prohibited by more than 100 countries. Ukraine's defence minister said they will use the munitions only for the de-occupation of their territories.

One in 10 applications for a protection order by parents seeking security from their children

The issue is in the spotlight after recent reports of teenagers assaulting their parents.

Law Society president Adrian Tan dies at 57 after battle with cancer

He was diagnosed with cancer in March 2022.

Man lost $4m after not putting his business loan in writing

This is a cautionary tale on why you should always insist on the necessary paperwork being done.

Even top students pay up to $15,000 a year for help with college applications

Consultants help teens as young as 14 build up portfolios and interview skills so they can get into their dream college.

Making peace with herself has helped S'pore sprint queen Shanti Pereira win

National sprinter Shanti Pereira has had an incredible year of winning medals and breaking records. She talks to ST executive editor Sumiko Tan about the mindset and dedication required to be a professional athlete.

She tells executive editor Sumiko Tan how she has learnt to live with the pressure of having to triumph.

Father of four voluntarily donates almost 70 per cent of his liver to a stranger

After more than 15 years of enthusiastic volunteer work, Herman Sing wanted to do more.

Yellen stresses ‘fair’ rules, communication in Beijing meetings

Dr Yellen said it was critical to keep talking about areas of common interest as well as disagreements.

Seniors take on ‘micro-jobs’ like meal deliveries to stay active while getting paid

The micro-jobs project was launched to empower seniors and help them retain their sense of purpose after they retire.

50 people evacuated from Serangoon Gardens church after taxi catches fire

The driver of the taxi appeared to be unharmed.

