Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 24.
Effective vaccine and treatment, and individual action key to stem Covid-19 transmission, say experts
They warned that even the best vaccine will be no panacea on its own.
Coronavirus: Experts pinpoint how Singapore can avoid a second wave of infection
Singapore has a "very good chance" of keeping the number of community cases to 10 or 20 a day if everyone sticks to the rules.
Covid-19 unlikely to be spread through air-conditioning: Expert
There would not be enough particles for the aerosol to be spread through the air vent.
Coronavirus: Leisure travel not happening any time soon as countries continue to play safe, say experts
Covid-19 transmission could happen on the plane, at the hotel or at local tourist attractions.
Closure of Chinese consulate in Houston an electoral move: Analysts
China has vowed to retaliate, and experts believe it will act soon to close possibly the US consulate in Chengdu or Hong Kong.
Malaysians rush home to avoid quarantine in designated facilities
They had heard that the 14-day stay would cost them about RM150 (S$49) daily.
US records 2,600 new coronavirus cases every hour as total surpasses 4 million
It took the country 98 days to reach one million cases, but just 16 days to go from three million to four million.
Raffles City Shopping Centre, VivoCity cinema visited by infectious Covid-19 patients
There were 354 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 49,098.
Coronavirus: Singapore and Japan will work towards resuming essential travel
The travellers need to self-quarantine for 14 days, pass a Covid-19 test and avoid using public transportation.
Great Singapore Sale goes digital this year, with virtual showrooms, interactive games and personalised catalogues
The annual sale, which will run from Sept 9 to Oct 10, will feature some 800 brands this year.