Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 5.
Singapore's married women have less sex than desired: Study
They are thwarted by stress and fatigue, a new study has found.
Wuhan pneumonia: First suspected case reported in Singapore
The patient is a three-year-old girl from China who had pneumonia and a travel history to the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Fatal Lucky Plaza accident highlights lack of public places for migrant workers
Many resort to gathering by the roadside on their days off, with non-profit groups saying more needs to be done.
Trump says US would hit 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks American targets
Showing no signs of seeking to reduce tensions raised by the strike that he had ordered, Trump issued a stern threat to Iran on Twitter.
First Exclusion Order issued to bar man's noisy neighbours from home
For the first time, the Community Dispute Resolution Tribunalhas issued an Exclusion Order and directed a couple to leave their residence.
2020: A GE year and the making of a new PM
All GEs are important but some have greater significance than others.
Funeral parlour suspended, to be charged after wrong body was cremated
The suspension will be lifted only if Harmony Funeral Care can prove it has taken measures to prevent a repeat of the mix-up.
How I holed up for the holidays with Netflix, RedMart, SingPost
In the new decade, it will be possible to stay indoors every day, if it pleases you.
China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin amid protest movement
It is the most significant personnel change since pro-democracy protests broke out in the city nearly seven months ago.
Australian authorities assess damage after catastrophic wildfires
Searing temperatures and strong winds fanned catastrophic wildfires on Saturday in one of the worst days of the weeks-long crisis.