Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 5.

Singapore's married women have less sex than desired: Study





The women interviewed said that they would rather have twice as much sex as they actually did. PHOTO: ST FILE



They are thwarted by stress and fatigue, a new study has found.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan pneumonia: First suspected case reported in Singapore





A photo taken on Jan 3, 2020, shows travellers arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 1. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The patient is a three-year-old girl from China who had pneumonia and a travel history to the Chinese city of Wuhan.

READ MORE HERE

Fatal Lucky Plaza accident highlights lack of public places for migrant workers





Filipino maid Leonila Incillo near the site of the accident at Lucky Plaza where people have placed flowers in memory of the victims. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAO HUI, JASON QUAH



Many resort to gathering by the roadside on their days off, with non-profit groups saying more needs to be done.

READ MORE HERE

Trump says US would hit 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks American targets





Showing no signs of seeking to reduce tensions raised by the strike that he had ordered, US President Donald Trump issued a stern threat to Iran. PHOTO: REUTERS



Showing no signs of seeking to reduce tensions raised by the strike that he had ordered, Trump issued a stern threat to Iran on Twitter.

READ MORE HERE

First Exclusion Order issued to bar man's noisy neighbours from home





Mr Daniel See pasting a copy of an Exclusion Order directing his neighbours to leave their residence after they were found to have breached an earlier court order to stop creating a din. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



For the first time, the Community Dispute Resolution Tribunalhas issued an Exclusion Order and directed a couple to leave their residence.

READ MORE HERE

2020: A GE year and the making of a new PM





ST ILLUSTRATION : CEL GULAPA



All GEs are important but some have greater significance than others.

READ MORE HERE

Funeral parlour suspended, to be charged after wrong body was cremated





The send-off of Mr Kee Kin Tiong, 82, had been done according to Christian traditions and funeral rites, when the man was a Taoist, said aggrieved members of his family. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The suspension will be lifted only if Harmony Funeral Care can prove it has taken measures to prevent a repeat of the mix-up.

READ MORE HERE

How I holed up for the holidays with Netflix, RedMart, SingPost





Journalist John Lui’s survival kit included online shopping, Internet access and 3D printers. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



In the new decade, it will be possible to stay indoors every day, if it pleases you.

READ MORE HERE

China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin amid protest movement





Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin is the shortest serving Liaison office director since 1997. The new liaison office head will be Mr Luo Huining (right). PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, AFP



It is the most significant personnel change since pro-democracy protests broke out in the city nearly seven months ago.

READ MORE HERE

Australian authorities assess damage after catastrophic wildfires



A satellite infrared closeup image released by Maxar Technologies on Jan 4, 2020, shows wildfires east of Orbost, Australia. PHOTO: AFP/SATELLITEIMAGE ©2020 MAXARTECHNOLOGIES



Searing temperatures and strong winds fanned catastrophic wildfires on Saturday in one of the worst days of the weeks-long crisis.

READ MORE HERE