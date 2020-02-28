Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 28.
Weekend of deal-making ahead in Malaysia as leaders jostle to stay in power
While interim premier Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim look for support, PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin could yet emerge as dark horse.
Snap election in Malaysia? What could happen come Monday
A vote will be carried out on Monday in Parliament after the Malaysian King was unable to find majority support for a prime minister candidate.
Dow plunges in biggest-ever points drop on coronavirus pandemic fears
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,190.95 points - its largest ever for a single session.
Coronavirus: 12-year-old RI student and his family member among 3 new confirmed cases in S'pore; 4 others discharged
Raffles Institution is suspending all activities on Friday to allow its premises to be thoroughly disinfected.
Coronavirus cases in Singapore can rise anytime, premature to say worst is over, says MOH's chief health scientist
Professor Tan Chorh Chuan said that given the rate at which new cases are being reported around the world, there is always a risk of new imported cases.
Coronavirus: No country will be spared, warn experts, as fight against bug ramps up
With new infections reported around the world, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said even rich nations should prepare for surprises.
Coronavirus: Hotels closing floors, shortening service hours, sending staff on leave to cope with lull
Other cost-cutting measures are being deployed, including reducing restaurant opening hours and shortening times for services such as in-room dining.
Japan's public schools to be closed from next week in bid to control coronavirus outbreak
The move, which affects elementary, junior high and senior high schools, will extend into the spring break, which starts on March 25, with schools to reopen on April 6.
Budget debate: Coronavirus concerns present long-term opportunities, say MPs
While the coronavirus outbreak has battered businesses, it has also created opportunities to better prepare Singapore for future challenges, said MPs.
Coronavirus: How to make the most of your wardrobe while working from home
Browsing what you already own can help you rediscover old favourites, while cutting down on clutter.