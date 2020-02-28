Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 28.

Weekend of deal-making ahead in Malaysia as leaders jostle to stay in power



A photo taken on June 1, 2018, shows Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (right) and politician Anwar Ibrahim during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



While interim premier Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim look for support, PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin could yet emerge as dark horse.

Snap election in Malaysia? What could happen come Monday



In a photo taken on May 9, 2018, a woman casts her vote during Malaysia's General Election. PHOTO: ST FILE



A vote will be carried out on Monday in Parliament after the Malaysian King was unable to find majority support for a prime minister candidate.

Dow plunges in biggest-ever points drop on coronavirus pandemic fears



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb 26, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,190.95 points - its largest ever for a single session.

Coronavirus: 12-year-old RI student and his family member among 3 new confirmed cases in S'pore; 4 others discharged



One of the three new cases is a 12-year-old student at Raffles Institution. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



Raffles Institution is suspending all activities on Friday to allow its premises to be thoroughly disinfected.

Coronavirus cases in Singapore can rise anytime, premature to say worst is over, says MOH's chief health scientist



Prof Tan Chorh Chuan was responsible for leading Singapore's public health response to the 2003 Sars epidemic. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Professor Tan Chorh Chuan said that given the rate at which new cases are being reported around the world, there is always a risk of new imported cases.

Coronavirus: No country will be spared, warn experts, as fight against bug ramps up



WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a coronavirus press conference in Geneva. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



With new infections reported around the world, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said even rich nations should prepare for surprises.

Coronavirus: Hotels closing floors, shortening service hours, sending staff on leave to cope with lull



Hotels in Singapore have adopted cost-cutting measures as occupancy plummets amid the virus outbreak. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Other cost-cutting measures are being deployed, including reducing restaurant opening hours and shortening times for services such as in-room dining.

Japan's public schools to be closed from next week in bid to control coronavirus outbreak



The decision comes after Hokkaido shut its 1,600 public schools from Thursday as the number of coronavirus cases in the prefecture grew. PHOTO: REUTERS



The move, which affects elementary, junior high and senior high schools, will extend into the spring break, which starts on March 25, with schools to reopen on April 6.

Budget debate: Coronavirus concerns present long-term opportunities, say MPs



People queueing to get their temperatures taken at One Raffles Place on Feb 10, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



While the coronavirus outbreak has battered businesses, it has also created opportunities to better prepare Singapore for future challenges, said MPs.

Coronavirus: How to make the most of your wardrobe while working from home





A little re-organisation - by colour, theme, or season - could be all it takes to fall in love with your wardrobe all over again.PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Browsing what you already own can help you rediscover old favourites, while cutting down on clutter.

