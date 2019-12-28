Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 28.
Police beef up presence at crowded popular locations
Police preparations for the festive season have long been under way, with officers being deployed to more locations, including Clarke Quay and Raffles Place.
Woman's data in CPF case lawfully disclosed: Govt
The Government said it wanted to provide the public with correct and relevant facts in the case of a woman who had sought to access her CPF savings.
Higher MediShield Life claim limits: Baby's surgery less of a financial burden for parents
The revisions to MediShield Life are expected to benefit some 90,000 patients a year with higher payouts, starting from Jan 1.
Popular Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce recalled over concerns of bottles exploding
The bottles "could bloat and continue to ferment" owing to lactic acid build-up, said the Singapore Food Agency.
Botanic Gardens chief Nigel Taylor stepping down next week
In the eight years since he put down roots here, Singapore Botanic Gardens chief Nigel Taylor has fallen for the country, the people, the gardens under his care and the food.
Despite WeWork's woes, co-working is here to stay
The dramatic collapse of WeWork may have raised questions about the sustainability of co-working operators, but many analysts believe the business is here to stay.
Malaysian govt pauses plan to cut civil service allowances after strong backlash
The plan to cut Malaysian civil service allowances for new government hires was to come into effect on Jan 1. But it sparked anger from public healthcare workers who would be among those most badly affected.
Russia deploys first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles that can travel 27 times the speed of sound
Unlike a regular missile warhead, the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle can make sharp manoeuvres in the atmosphere en route to target, making it much harder to intercept.
Thai navy Seal who took part in Tham Luang cave rescue dies after year-long infection
Thai navy Seal Beiret Bureerak died from a blood infection he contracted during the dramatic operation to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand last year.
Check out the ST-Torque Best Buys of 2019 guide
Shopping for a car? The annual Best Buys guide presents top choices from $76,000 to $929,000, and everything in between.