Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 28

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 28.

Police beef up presence at crowded popular locations



An In-Situ Reaction Team (IRT) patrolling the Clarke Quay area last night. IRTs will serve as first responders to security incidents in any given area. They have been patrolling new locations such as Clarke Quay and Raffles Place since Dec 1. This is in addition to IRT teams already deployed to Orchard Road and Marina Bay. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Police preparations for the festive season have long been under way, with officers being deployed to more locations, including Clarke Quay and Raffles Place.

Woman's data in CPF case lawfully disclosed: Govt



The CPF Board had detailed the woman's case and circumstances and appeared to identify her as Ms Sua. This led to questions on whether the woman's personal data should have been disclosed. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Government said it wanted to provide the public with correct and relevant facts in the case of a woman who had sought to access her CPF savings.

Higher MediShield Life claim limits: Baby's surgery less of a financial burden for parents



Madam How Pei Fen with her son Bryler, who will be undergoing cleft palate repair surgery in January. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MDM HOW PEI FEN



The revisions to MediShield Life are expected to benefit some 90,000 patients a year with higher payouts, starting from Jan 1.

Popular Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce recalled over concerns of bottles exploding



The Singapore Food Agency said on Dec 27, 2019, that it is recalling a batch of Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce at many Vietnamese and Thai restaurants. PHOTO: AFP



The bottles "could bloat and continue to ferment" owing to lactic acid build-up, said the Singapore Food Agency.

Botanic Gardens chief Nigel Taylor stepping down next week



Under Dr Nigel Taylor’s watch, the Singapore Botanic Gardens became the first and only tropical botanic garden to make the Unesco World Heritage List. He admits to leaving reluctantly, and is hard-pressed to pick a favourite spot in the gardens as “every spot is my favourite”. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



In the eight years since he put down roots here, Singapore Botanic Gardens chief Nigel Taylor has fallen for the country, the people, the gardens under his care and the food.

Despite WeWork's woes, co-working is here to stay



Above: WeWork's co-working space in Beach Road. Since 2015, the co-working sector has grown to more than 200 locations run by about 100 operators, according to Colliers. PHOTO: WEWORK



The dramatic collapse of WeWork may have raised questions about the sustainability of co-working operators, but many analysts believe the business is here to stay.

Malaysian govt pauses plan to cut civil service allowances after strong backlash



Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will discuss the issue of civil service allowances in a meeting in January. PHOTO: AFP



The plan to cut Malaysian civil service allowances for new government hires was to come into effect on Jan 1. But it sparked anger from public healthcare workers who would be among those most badly affected.

Russia deploys first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles that can travel 27 times the speed of sound



An undated photo supplied by Russia shows an intercontinental ballistic missile lifting off from a truck-mounted launcher. PHOTO: AP



Unlike a regular missile warhead, the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle can make sharp manoeuvres in the atmosphere en route to target, making it much harder to intercept.

Thai navy Seal who took part in Tham Luang cave rescue dies after year-long infection



Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak had been receiving treatment, but his condition worsened. PHOTO: ROYAL THAI NAVY/FACEBOOK



Thai navy Seal Beiret Bureerak died from a blood infection he contracted during the dramatic operation to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand last year.

Check out the ST-Torque Best Buys of 2019 guide



(Clockwise from top left) Skoda Superb, Hyundai i30N, Toyota Prius+ and Alpine A110. PHOTOS: ST FILE, KAH MOTOR



Shopping for a car? The annual Best Buys guide presents top choices from $76,000 to $929,000, and everything in between.

