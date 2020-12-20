Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 20.
Coronavirus cases at Mandarin Orchard: Experts look at possible factors behind infections
If they did not encounter each other during their stay, then it could be hotel staff or fomites (objects) that formed the transmission chain, said one expert.
Britain says new coronavirus variant up to 70% more transmissible
The new variant is thought to have first occurred in mid-September in London or Kent.
Silent nights: How some countries are coping with Covid-19 amid surge during Christmas season
Some countries, including Britain, will be placed under new restrictions over the Christmas period.
Interactive: A-Z inventions of Covid-19
The pandemic may have brought the world to its knees, but the side effects are not all negative. The Straits Times locks down the upsides of the coronavirus.
Born with HIV, Nurafiqah is telling her story to fight stigma against people living with the virus
Her father and late mother, both HIV-positive, did not tell her about her condition.
What we lose when we lose the office
Eavesdropping is a good way to learn about company culture and pick up skills from colleagues, but working from home robs us of this, says Jeremy Au Yong.
$88k raised for couple air-ambulanced back to S'pore for Covid-19 treatment
They had contracted Covid-19 while in Jakarta, with husband Abdul Rashid Sahari becoming severely ill.
How two Singapore homes turned minimising food waste into a habit
Food waste is a problem not just because it adds to Singapore's only landfill but also because of the significant amount of resources and energy wasted that go into growing, processing and transporting food.
Japanese serial killer, who chopped up nine bodies, wants to get married while on death row
"I am thinking it'd be good to have someone who supports me," said Takahiro Shiraishi.
Causes Week 2020: Recovered Covid-19 patient brings back the kampung spirit to help seniors in need
Causes Week is back for the ninth year to shine a light on various individuals and groups, and how they are making a difference through their chosen causes within the community.