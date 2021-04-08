Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 8.
Singapore's tourism industry to tap sustainability, wellness and tech trends for growth
Challenge for Singapore is to reinvent global travel, prepare for long-term success.
Police knock on doors to warn about scammers
Officers carry out house visits and neighbourhood patrols, often with anti-scam pamphlets and other materials.
Taiwan train crash: Body parts found after last carriage removed; authorities seek damages
DNA from the passengers' remains have been sent to Taipei for further identification.
Battle of the sidewalks: Cyclists versus pedestrians
Serious collisions have plagued Singapore's overcrowded sidewalks in recent years.
S'pore's sole new Covid-19 community case is Myanmar maid who tested negative while serving SHN
The patient then developed a headache last Friday and shortness of breath on Sunday.
NEA to lower vehicle noise levels, tighten motorbike emissions from 2023
Motor vehicle noises will have to fall within a band of between 68 and 77 decibels.
Speaking Of Asia: What's with Asia's strongman urge?
When such leaders seem to thrive in the region, questions arise as to what it takes to keep democracy alive, says Ravi Velloor.
Malaysia brings forward Covid-19 vaccine roll-out schedule due to low registration
Only one-third of senior citizens have signed up for the jab.
Singapore to start T cell study on Covid-19-vaccinated individuals
Local firm ImmunoScape is working with two vaccine companies to recruit more than 70 vaccinated individuals.
Distanced by Covid-19, Singapore International Festival of Arts gets hybrid
Some will beam themselves in remotely. Others will have actors present digitally and in the flesh.