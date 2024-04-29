Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 29, 2024

Updated
Apr 29, 2024, 08:23 AM
Published
Apr 29, 2024, 08:15 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Markets remain nervous as sticky inflation data stands in the way of rate cuts

While the threat of all-out war is receding, the Middle East is still an unpredictable tinderbox.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore bankers took home less than their Hong Kong peers in 2023: Report

Globally, the average bonuses for all financial services professionals were up by 4.9 per cent in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

GP in Bank of Singapore medical claims probe ‘has no contractual relationship with bank’: Clinic

The clinic is not on the bank’s panel of general practitioners. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

How a budding bromance between Wong and Prabowo can be built

Good Indonesia-Singapore relations pivotal for regional stability, they say.

READ MORE HERE

For China, TikTok’s troubles are a skirmish amid bigger fights with the US

Beijing’s response to hostile American measures will be guided by red lines such as Taiwan, writes Tan Dawn Wei.

READ MORE HERE

Precision medicine and how it will help with cancer treatments, rising costs

The approach dovetails perfectly with Singapore’s emerging focus on preventive health, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

LTA seeks ideas to remove burnt electric buses from multi-storey bus depots

The equipment must be able to extract the burnt bus from the depot and submerge it in a water tank.

READ MORE HERE

Bangladeshi migrant worker dies after forklift incident in Sungei Kadut

His body was repatriated back to his village on April 26.

READ MORE HERE

Will that collagen bubble tea really make your skin more supple?

Jury still out on the effectiveness of collagen in food and drinks, experts say.

READ MORE HERE

Is it ever worth it to take your toddler on holiday?

The writer says she learnt a valuable parenting lesson after her daughter’s tantrum while in Seoul.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top