Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 29, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Markets remain nervous as sticky inflation data stands in the way of rate cuts
While the threat of all-out war is receding, the Middle East is still an unpredictable tinderbox.
Singapore bankers took home less than their Hong Kong peers in 2023: Report
Globally, the average bonuses for all financial services professionals were up by 4.9 per cent in 2023.
GP in Bank of Singapore medical claims probe ‘has no contractual relationship with bank’: Clinic
How a budding bromance between Wong and Prabowo can be built
For China, TikTok’s troubles are a skirmish amid bigger fights with the US
Beijing’s response to hostile American measures will be guided by red lines such as Taiwan, writes Tan Dawn Wei.
Precision medicine and how it will help with cancer treatments, rising costs
The approach dovetails perfectly with Singapore’s emerging focus on preventive health, says the writer.
LTA seeks ideas to remove burnt electric buses from multi-storey bus depots
The equipment must be able to extract the burnt bus from the depot and submerge it in a water tank.
Bangladeshi migrant worker dies after forklift incident in Sungei Kadut
Will that collagen bubble tea really make your skin more supple?
Is it ever worth it to take your toddler on holiday?
The writer says she learnt a valuable parenting lesson after her daughter’s tantrum while in Seoul.