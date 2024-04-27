Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 27, 2024

Updated
Apr 27, 2024, 08:36 AM
Published
Apr 27, 2024, 08:30 AM

Clarke Quay reopens as day-and-night destination with FairPrice Finest, fitness studio among tenants

The reopening comes almost two years after a rejuvenation exercise that kicked off in August 2022.

New support scheme to help retrenched workers to be announced: MOM

The re-employment support scheme will help retrenched workers get back on their feet.

Taiwan rattled by quakes again, no immediate reports of damage

The quakes shook buildings in Taipei.

Early intervention educators to get 3% to 16% increase in salaries over next 3 years

This will be in the form of monthly pay rises, performance bonuses and other variable payments.

How Asia-Pacific cities are fighting back against climate change

Ordinary people, grassroots groups and governments are starting to act and in so doing, are creating a safer future.

Give diners equipment to wipe down tables to improve cleanliness at food outlets: Researchers

Over 9 in 10 surveyed in Singapore said they returned their trays and crockery all the time in 2023.

Man nabbed for posing as Singapore Airlines pilot at Delhi airport

The 24-year-old was spotted by security officials at the airport clad in a navy pilot's uniform.

As Japan’s bookstores die out, its government intervenes to boost literary culture

Suggestions of ways to help booksellers include tax exemptions or rebates for them and rental subsidies.

askST: How will a US TikTok ban affect users in S’pore and elsewhere?

A domino effect could follow with other countries to ban the app.

ST story on Shanti Pereira wins 2nd place for best use of visual journalism at global awards

ST also garnered two honourable mentions at the Inma Global Media Awards 2024 on April 25.

