Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 20, 2024

Spanish police release video of Audrey Fang’s suspected killer; cite possible romantic link
A court magistrate on April 19 said the victim's body can be released to her family for repatriation.
Keeping Singapore special: PM Lee Hsien Loong’s 20 years in office
How PM Lee, who is stepping down in May, steered Singapore through an increasingly complex world.
Online declaration for travellers carrying more than $20k from May 13: S’pore police
Hard work and togetherness have lifted the Malay/Muslim community: Masagos
Confronted by worrying trends years ago, community leaders did not rely on easy solutions, he said.
India votes in opening phase of general election as PM Modi looks set to win a third term
His BJP faces its toughest battle in Tamil Nadu, where voters prefer the regional parties.
$3 billion money laundering case: Fourth accused set to plead guilty on April 30
ST Explains: When, where and how to view shooting stars and supermoons in 2024
Stargazers here will be able to see two meteor showers and a supermoon in April and May.
Indonesia to start MRT network expansion beyond Jakarta in Q3 2024
The expansion adds to the modernisation of public transport under outgoing President Widodo.
Don’t isolate kids with autism, involve them in regular activities
Greater interaction between mainstream and special-needs students can deepen understanding, said the writer.
‘A bit unbelievable’: Jernelle Oh goes from Crimewatch Ah Lian to Star Awards Best Actress nominee
Before snagging the nomination, the 29-year-old local actress-host was known for a viral Crimewatch clip.