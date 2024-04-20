Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 20, 2024

Updated
Apr 20, 2024, 08:42 AM
Published
Apr 20, 2024, 08:28 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Spanish police release video of Audrey Fang’s suspected killer; cite possible romantic link

A court magistrate on April 19 said the victim's body can be released to her family for repatriation.

READ MORE HERE

Keeping Singapore special: PM Lee Hsien Loong’s 20 years in office

How PM Lee, who is stepping down in May, steered Singapore through an increasingly complex world.

READ MORE HERE

Online declaration for travellers carrying more than $20k from May 13: S’pore police

The current hard copy form will be discontinued on the same day.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Hard work and togetherness have lifted the Malay/Muslim community: Masagos

Confronted by worrying trends years ago, community leaders did not rely on easy solutions, he said.

READ MORE HERE

India votes in opening phase of general election as PM Modi looks set to win a third term

His BJP faces its toughest battle in Tamil Nadu, where voters prefer the regional parties.

READ MORE HERE

$3 billion money laundering case: Fourth accused set to plead guilty on April 30

He faces three charges of forging documents to cheat CIMB bank.

READ MORE HERE

ST Explains: When, where and how to view shooting stars and supermoons in 2024

Stargazers here will be able to see two meteor showers and a supermoon in April and May.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia to start MRT network expansion beyond Jakarta in Q3 2024

The expansion adds to the modernisation of public transport under outgoing President Widodo.

READ MORE HERE

Don’t isolate kids with autism, involve them in regular activities

Greater interaction between mainstream and special-needs students can deepen understanding, said the writer.

READ MORE HERE

‘A bit unbelievable’: Jernelle Oh goes from Crimewatch Ah Lian to Star Awards Best Actress nominee

Before snagging the nomination, the 29-year-old local actress-host was known for a viral Crimewatch clip.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top