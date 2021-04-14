Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 14, 2021

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 14.
People can now choose which Covid-19 jab to take with listing of vaccination centres and vaccines in S'pore
The Moderna shot is being given at 11 out of the 38 centres.
2 women to be charged under OSA, including civil servant who allegedly leaked Covid-19 numbers 22 times
The civil servant had allegedly shared the information with members of a private chat group.
Grab's US listing plan casts spotlight on South-east Asian ecosystem
It signals to investors that the region is a viable and attractive market, say industry players.
Motorists and cyclists divided on review of rules for cycling on S'pore roads
Most drivers are supportive of licensing, but cyclists say making bikes like cars would not help make roads safer.
Patients who have recovered from Covid-19 may be at risk of getting blood clots: Study
All had blood vessel damage, possibly from a lingering immune response, which could trigger the formation of clots.
New NS FIT scheme to be refined based on NSmen's response
If demand continues to grow, the Mindef could consider increasing the number of training locations.
Biden to pull US troops from Afghanistan by Sept 11: Sources
The withdrawal will be based on certain security and human rights guarantees.
Egypt 'seizes' Suez megaship, demands nearly US$1 billion compensation
The Ever Given's owners need to pay US$900 million (S$1.2 billion), canal authorities say.
Singapore Spacs market may not rival US boom, but safer for local investors
SGX's proposed rules aim to protect retail investors and give firms leeway to raise capital.
Keep an eye out for glaucoma, which is on the rise in Singapore
People who have myopia or hyperopia (far-sightedness) are at higher risk.