More caught flouting circuit breaker rules

As Singapore entered its fourth day of circuit breaker measures yesterday, crowds were still seen at supermarkets, parks and wet markets as many chose to head out on the Good Friday public holiday.

The authorities noted an increase in the number of people flouting the rules at the start of the long weekend, issuing more than 2,900 stern warnings and imposing $300 fines on 40 people.

In over 20 cases, the police were called in as people remained uncooperative, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources said. More than 2,800 officers and ambassadors were deployed.

People should also wear masks when visiting all markets, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said. From tomorrow, those who do not will be refused entry at the 40 markets managed by the NEA or NEA-appointed operators. It said this was due to the "generally crowded and closed-in environment in markets".

The Straits Times spoke to some of those shopping yesterday and a number of them said it was sometimes difficult to keep a metre away from others due to the limited space. They also said they had to do grocery shopping more often as they were cooking more at home, while complaining that online delivery slots had become harder to secure.

Ms Jenny Yeo, 58, who was at the Serangoon Central Wet Market at about 8am yesterday, said: "It's not that we don't want to stand farther apart, but the shop owners only have that much space in front of their counters."

But one stall assistant, who declined to be named, told ST that the crowds had already thinned significantly since the circuit breaker measures kicked in earlier this week. He and other stall owners could be heard reminding customers to make their purchases quickly and to follow the 1m safe distancing rule.

Other shoppers said they were aware of the enhanced measures and were already trying their best to adhere to them.

At the Sheng Siong outlet in Ghim Moh Link, Mr Salehin Ahmad, who works in the finance industry, said he had no choice but to shop yesterday because he had been busy working from home.

Wearing a mask and queueing 1m behind the patron in front of him, the 31-year-old said: "I'm out now buying groceries because my family's supply at home is running low. I feel like I'm still adhering to the rules because I'm alone and I'm wearing my mask, and I'm happy to see that there are many who are doing so."

In a Facebook post yesterday, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli urged shoppers not to linger in markets and suggested they make a list of the items they need before heading out.

Meanwhile, people were also out stretching their legs at green spaces across the island yesterday. The National Parks Board (NParks) had to temporarily close access bridges at the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, as well as the Henderson Waves and MacRitchie TreeTop Walk, after crowds in these recreational spots surged.

At Bukit Timah Hill, most who were out in the morning were alone or in pairs, although ST also spotted some families with their children.

At least a dozen NParks officers were stationed near the entrance and along the footpaths, holding signs reminding people about safe distancing measures.

Yesterday, NParks said it issued more than 90 stern warnings and fines to those who gathered in groups or who entered areas that had been closed in parks managed by NParks and town councils.

The Singapore Food Agency also issued a $1,000 fine to an operator who was illegally selling face masks in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 yesterday, while the police are investigating a beauty salon in Upper Cross Street that was allegedly providing massage services without a licence during the circuit breaker period.