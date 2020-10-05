Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Oct 5)

Driving socially responsible consumerism on a global scale (featuring Mr Vikas Garg, founder and chief executive, abillionveg)

Author Mario Singh, The Magical Rule of Three (featuring Mario Singh, author and entrepreneur)

Circular economy: New life for old shoes (featuring Mr Jon Penrice, president of Dow’s Asia Pacific, and Mr Lim Teck Yin, chief executive of Sport Singapore)

Laying the foundations for Asia’s digital workforce (featuring Dr Michael Fung, deputy chief executive (Industry) of SkillsFuture Singapore)

Leslie Danker's 48 years of stories at Raffles Hotel (featuring Mr Leslie Danker, resident historian at Raffles Hotel)