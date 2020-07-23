Money FM: Podcasts of the week (20 July)

Money FM: Podcasts of the week

How GE2020 shows that Singapore politics is evolving (featuring Mr Eugene Tan, associate professor of law, Singapore Management University and Mr PN Balji, political commentator and veteran journalist)

Achieve a retirement goal of $4 million by the age of 65 (featuring Mr Loo Cheng Chuan)

New option of dialysis for kidney disease patients (featuring Mr Suresha Venkataraya, chief executive of patient-centric medical technology company AWAK)

Will GE2020 results impact on Singapore property? (featuring Mr Hari V Krishnan, chief executive and managing director of PropertyGuru Group, who is also a member of YPO, a global leadership community of chief executives with approximately 29,000 members in more than 130 countries)

State of Singapore drama education in a disrupted world (featuring Mr Peter Zazzali, drama instructor at LASALLE College of the Arts and Ms Lauren Sim, Acting at LASALLE College of the Arts)