Money FM Podcast: A special interview with Minister Lawrence Wong

23:25 mins

Synopsis: Money FM's Elliott Danker speaks with Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

Mr Wong details what the Singapore government will be looking out for before Phase Two of post-circuit breaker measures begins.

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang

Discover The Straits Times Podcasts on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

ST website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg