Money FM 89.3 Podcast: The digital fight against Covid-19

The Breakfast Huddle: The digital fight against Covid-19

22:49 mins

Synopsis: Despite the gloomy outlook due to Covid-19, the Singapore government remains optimistic and is encouraging businesses to take this chance to digitalise operations and allow their workers to upgrade their skills.

Minister for Communications and Information & Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, S. Iswaran, talks to us about the government's efforts to encourage digitalisation and how the government is preparing itself for news management ahead of the elections.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

