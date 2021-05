The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has clarified concerns raised by an employer of a foreign domestic worker who had been released early from stay-home notice (SHN) despite carrying the Covid-19 virus.

MOM said in a Facebook post on Monday that the Indonesian maid, who arrived on April 11 and cleared a Covid-19 test before her discharge from SHN two days later, was tested again on April 30 out of caution amid the worsening Covid-19 situation.