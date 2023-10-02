Migrant workers rely on illegal truck service in Kranji due to lack of transport options

SINGAPORE – Migrant workers have been using an illegal transport service provided by truck drivers to commute about 4km to their dormitories in Kranji Way from Kranji MRT station, due to a lack of bus services in the area.

Although SMRT Bus services 925 and 925M ply the route, service 925 does not operate on Sundays and 925M ends its service at 7.40pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Workers returning from their day off on Sunday after 7.40pm say they have to rely on truck drivers who charge them $2 for a one-way ride from Kranji MRT to their residence.

Accommodations for workers in the vicinity include the Westlite Kranji Way dorm, which has 1,300 beds.

Migrant worker Gunasegran, who declined to give his full name, told The Straits Times that his employer does not provide transportation from the station to the dormitory where he is a resident.

“What choice do I have? I’m already tired, and I don’t want to walk in the dark for 4.5km to get to my dorm,” he said.

Mr Sivakumar, who is also a resident of the dorm, said a taxi ride at night from the station can cost as much as $10.

The smaller trucks, which can ferry up to 12 persons each, make multiple stops near workers’ accommodations in the Kranji area. Larger trucks that can seat up to 22 persons have also been seen.

“I would rather take a bus on Sunday evenings but at night, there is no bus service,” said Mr Sivakumar.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said demand for service 925M is mainly from commuters visiting Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserves.

“When planning bus services, LTA balances serving as many commuters as possible with factors such as ridership and financial prudency,” said a spokesman, who added that the authority will continue to monitor commuter travel patterns and make appropriate adjustments to bus service provision where viable.

Checks by The Straits Times from mid-July to September showed that on average,10 trucks would wait in line just before the public bus bay outside the station for the throngs of people who rush for a seat to return to their dorms.

The truck service, which starts only after 8pm on Sundays, continues to about 11pm.

When ST approached the drivers of five trucks spotted waiting near the Kranji MRT station bus bay, they denied that they were moonlighting. They said they were waiting for colleagues.