Meta services down worldwide; Facebook, Instagram, Threads among those affected

SINGAPORE - Services by tech giant Meta are currently down, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

A deluge of reports citing problems with Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and Threads popped up suddenly late on March 5.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

As at 11.29pm, there were 13,083 local reports of problems with Facebook, with 75 per cent of the respondents reporting login issues.

Meanwhile, Facebook Messenger had 175 at 11.32pm, while Instagram had more than 4,000. Threads, a text-based app also run by Meta, had 867 local reports on Downdetector as at 11.24pm.

A search on social media platform X showed that #facebookdown was a fast-rising hashtag, with more than 73,000 posts, as people brought up how they thought they had been hacked after they were logged out of their Facebook accounts.

According to metastatus.com, operated by Meta to track the status and outages of its business products, there are “major disruptions” to the Meta Admin Centre, Facebook login, WhatsApp business API (Application Programming Interface) and marketing API.

Meta products were hit with an outage in 2021 that took its services offline for hours. The social media giant later said it was due to a single wrong command used during maintenance.

“During one of these routine maintenance jobs, a command was issued with the intention to assess the availability of global backbone capacity, which unintentionally took down all the connections in our backbone network, effectively disconnecting Facebook data centres globally,” said Mr Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice-president of engineering and infrastructure, then.

The Straits Times has contacted Meta for comment.