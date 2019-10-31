Job portal FastJobs to curate training courses for rank-and-file job seekers

SINGAPORE - Job seekers may soon be able to sign up for training courses on the portal FastJobs to improve their chances of getting employed.

The plan is to launch a learning marketplace in the first half of next year to help non-executive workers pick up skills for Singapore's digital economy, FastJobs said on Thursday (Oct 31) in a joint statement with the Strategic Association of Professional Training-Consulting Organisations (SAPTCO).

They will identify training opportunities offered by the association's members, especially for those in service and operations-related roles.

These could be soft skills for delivering better customer experiences, or industry-specific skills.

The training courses the users sign up for on the platform would be reflected on their profiles, so that when they apply for jobs, their profiles can be preferentially highlighted to employers for relevant jobs, said FastJobs Singapore general manager Lim Huishan.

The aim of the initiative is to help job seekers navigate the often confusing training options, as well as to nudge them to think early about upgrading their skills, she said.

"We recognise the importance of providing our niche pool of job seekers with upskilling and second-skilling opportunities to bolster their competitiveness and strengthen their resilience, all of which are critical to weathering the challenges of the current employment market," she added.

Training fees will be decided by the training providers.

FastJobs and SAPTCO also plan to set up a collaboration framework for SAPTCO members to refer to and establish a standard for the development of learning and skills training opportunities in the current employment climate.

Related Story Singapore to roll out first certification framework for AI engineers in early 2020

Related Story More quick thinking needed in race to close jobs-skills gap

FastJobs was incubated by Singapore Press Holdings and has about 300,000 unique visitors per month across its website and mobile app.

SAPTCO has 29 ordinary, associate and honorary members listed on its website, such as Kaplan Learning Institute and Seed Institute.