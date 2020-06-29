ITE grad aims for MSF traineeship

Having worked with disadvantaged children as a volunteer after secondary school and finding it very meaningful, Miss Noraz Marsya Azimi, 20, hoped to make a career out of working with children.

After completing her higher NITEC in early childhood education last month, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduate was looking to teach in a pre-school.

But despite sending out several applications, she has yet to land a job.

Not giving up, she has applied for traineeship positions in child protection and social work at the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

"Early childhood education and social work involving young people are related fields and I have an interest in working with children from disadvantaged families," she said.

"I still hope to end up working as a pre-school teacher once the pandemic is over and the economy recovers," Miss Noraz added.

"But meanwhile, a traineeship in a related area such as child protection will give me new skills. It will make me a better pre-school teacher.

"Besides, I will be able to support my parents, since my father, who is a taxi driver, has been affected by the pandemic."

TRAINEESHIP IN RELATED FIELD I still hope to end up working as a pre-school teacher once the pandemic is over and the economy gets better. But meanwhile, a traineeship in a related area such as childhood protection will give me new skills. MISS NORAZ MARSYA AZIMI

Sandra Davie