Manhunt on for 2 drug suspects after accident

A police manhunt is under way for two men wanted for drug-related offences after a road accident that injured a pedestrian on Friday night.

A 32-year-old woman, who was with the two suspects, has already been arrested, also for drug-related offences.

Yesterday, the police told The Sunday Times that Traffic Police officers had spotted a vehicle speeding along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi Airport before the Toa Payoh exit at about 11.55pm on Friday.

The Traffic Police signalled for the 35-year-old driver to stop.

But he allegedly sped off towards Lorong 2 Toa Payoh.

The vehicle then allegedly hit a 25-year-old woman who was walking across a pedestrian crossing in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the road divider railings.

He and his two passengers then fled the scene on foot.

But officers managed to arrest the female passenger for suspected drug-related offences.

The pedestrian was conscious when taken to the hospital.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, a man and a woman could be seen trying to flee the crash site with Traffic Police officers chasing and trying to apprehend them.

The car, which was on the road divider, was black and its front was heavily damaged.

The police said they have identified the driver and his 28-year-old male passenger and an operation to arrest them is under way.

Investigations are ongoing.