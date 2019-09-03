Man under investigation after allegedly punching driver in Jurong West

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old man is being investigated by the police after he allegedly punched a driver in Jurong West.

Police said a report has been lodged over the road rage incident, which took place at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 2 and Corporation Road about 1.20pm last Saturday (Aug 31).

A video of the incident taken from an in-vehicle camera, which has been viewed more than 195,000 times on Facebook, shows a black Hyundai changing lanes before stopping at a red traffic light.

The driver of another car, a yellow Suzuki, gets out of his vehicle and walks across the road to confront the Hyundai driver.

The Hyundai driver seemingly punches the Suzuki driver before returning to his car.

The Suzuki driver retrieves what appears to be a phone from his car and takes images of the Hyundai's rear and later the car's driver. These photos were also posted on the Roads.sg Facebook page.

There is no specific law that deals with road rage in Singapore.

However, anyone who voluntarily causes hurt to another person can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

In May, a Nanyang Technological University professor who vented his fury at a fellow motorist in a road rage incident was jailed for a week, fined $2,000 and given a six-month driving ban.

He had braked abruptly three times in front of a car that had not given way to him.

The professor then got out of his vehicle on the Pan Island Expressway to argue with the other driver, grabbing his arm and banging on his bonnet repeatedly, leaving it dented.