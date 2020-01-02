Man held for inciting PMD users to attack others

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for using social media app Telegram to incite personal mobility device (PMD) users to attack people at Punggol Park.

The police said they received a report on Monday that a Telegram user had posted in chat groups calling for PMD users to gather at Punggol Park at 9pm that day to "cause injury to anyone they see".

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday at 10am.

Two mobile phones were seized from the suspect.

It is unclear why the man incited PMD users to turn violent.

Those convicted of making an electronic record containing an incitement to violence can be jailed for up to five years, fined or both.