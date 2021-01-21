Man arrested for allegedly selling more than $360,000 of fake MBS packages on Carousell

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of selling more than $360,000 worth of fake Marina Bay Sands (MBS) hotel packages through the e-commerce platform Carousell.

The arrest was made after the police received several reports earlier this month from people saying they had been cheated by an online seller advertising MBS hotel packages at a discount on the reselling platform.

The man allegedly waited until the victims had paid him via bank transfer or PayNow or Paylah before cutting off contact and making off with their cash.

The police said investigators from the Commercial Affairs Department identified the man and arrested him on Thursday (Jan 21).

Preliminary investigations into the case revealed at least eight instances of cheating, said the police.

The man is scheduled to be charged in court on Friday with the offence of cheating - which carries a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine.

To avoid online scams, the police advise the public to opt for buyer protection by using payment options that release money to the seller only on delivery of the item, and to avoid making payments to sellers directly or in advance.

They also said that scammers often lure buyers by offering better or faster deals for direct payments.

"If the price is too good to be true, it probably is," they added in Thursday's press release on the case.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit this website or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.