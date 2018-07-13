Man, 56, found dead on bench outside Jurong Point; police investigating unnatural death

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old man was found dead on a bench outside Jurong Point shopping mall on Friday morning (July 13).

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 1 Jurong West Central 2 at about 9am.

The man was found lying motionless on a bench, and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, police added.

A witness told citizen journalism site Stomp that he was on the way to work when he saw Singapore Civil Defence Force officers in the area.

He said that the body was lying across a bench-cum-planter in the shopping mall's recreation area. It had already been covered with a white cloth.

The witness said he believed the man could have been dead for a few hours.

He added that there were security officers at the scene who prevented the public from taking photos.

The Straits Times understands that no foul play is suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing.