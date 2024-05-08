Man, 21, to be charged in court after lying to police about being scam victim

SINGAPORE - He was entrusted with a sum of money by a family member, but a 21-year-old man allegedly spent more than $200,000 for his own personal use, and filed a police report to account for the missing amount.

In a statement on May 8, the police said he filed the report on Jan 17, claiming that he was a victim of a government official scam.

About $230,000 was withdrawn from his next-of-kin’s bank account, and the man said that he was given a letter – allegedly from the police – by an unknown Chinese man in Ang Mo Kio.

But investigations found discrepancies in his account, and he eventually admitted to lodging a false police report and forging the letter.

The statement said that he will be charged in court on May 9 for three offences.

If found guilty of committing criminal breach of trust, he can be jailed up to seven years, fined, or both. If convicted of giving false information, he can be jailed up to two years, fined, or both.

Meanwhile, those found guilty of forgery can be jailed up to four years, fined, or both.

The statement added that police resources can be put to better use dealing with real crimes and emergencies, rather than investigating false reports.

“Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.”