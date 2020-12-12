Luxurious decor to spruce up your home

Start the new year with a new look for your home. And if you head to interiors shop P5, you get 35 per cent off if you are an SPH subscriber.

P5, which opened in 2009, is suited for those seeking luxurious home decor. You will find products across all styles and categories, such as designer furniture, lighting, wall coverings and home accessories.

Major brands such as Molteni&C, Dada, FIAM, Kettal, Montana, FLOS, Bernardaud and Georg Jensen are available. Just head to P5's showroom (3 Killiney Road, #01-01 Winsland House 1) or its website (www.p5.com.sg) to view the collection.

And just for SPH subscribers, there is a 35 per cent discount. To enjoy this, quote SPH Rewards when you make your purchase.

There is also a chance to win prizes ranging from dining experiences to home accessories in the P5 Christmas Tree lucky dip.

Terms and conditions apply.