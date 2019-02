Love was in full bloom yesterday at the Registry of Marriages (ROM) as many couples chose to tie the knot on Valentine's Day, including Mr Pang Sze Hou, 36, and Ms Wu Xuele, 28, and Mr Suresh Naidu and Ms Suppiah Praba, both 35. ROM said 87 non-Muslim couples tied the knot yesterday - the highest number of solemnisations on Valentine's Day since 2016, when 66 couples said "I do".