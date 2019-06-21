Loud explosions heard, thick smoke seen as fire breaks out in Jalan Buroh in Jurong

SINGAPORE - Several loud explosions were heard as a fire broke out in Jurong on Friday (June 21).

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it had been alerted to a fire at 43 Jalan Buroh and that firefighting operations were ongoing.

"SGSecure mobile app users of M1, StarHub and Singtel who are within the immediate vicinity of the fire incident would have received an advisory message urging them and members of public to stay away from the affected area," the post added.

Jets have been deployed to surround the fire, SCDF said.

Reader Linda Cheng, 29, who lives in Boon Lay Avenue, told The Straits Times that she heard the loud explosions from her home around 5.20pm.

She took several videos of the area from which the sounds were heard, which showed thick smoke coming from a building in the distance.

There was also a strong burning smell in the area, she said.

"We thought the loud explosions were thunder, until we saw the thick smoke," Ms Cheng said.

Another eyewitness,who only wanted to be known as Mr Poh, told ST that he noticed the fire around 5pm.

"I heard about 10 to 20 loud explosions," he said, adding that the explosions stopped after a while.

"The fire looks to be under control, but there's still a lot of black smoke," he told ST at around 5.50pm.

Mr Anthony Tai, who works in the logistics line, said he was at his home on Yuan Ching Road, about 4km away, when he heard multiple loud explosions shortly after 5pm. "I could see large, dark smoke from my window on the 10th floor," said the 63-year-old.

A reader, who wanted to remain anonymous, took several videos of the fire from 47 Jalan Buroh, which is located across the road. There were people running out of the warehouse building when the fire started, he said.

Photos circulating online showed the smoke could be seen from as far away as Jurong East, about 7km away.

Additional reporting by Zhaki Abdullah