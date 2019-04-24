Lego model of Istana to launch at open house of presidential residence on Labour Day

SINGAPORE - To commemorate the Istana's 150th anniversary, President Halimah Yacob will be launching a Lego model of the presidential residence on Labour Day next Wednesday (May 1).

This will happen when the Istana grounds are open to the public between 8.30am and 6pm.

The Lego model of the Istana building was specially commissioned by the President's Office for the occasion, and showcases the Istana's neo-Palladian architecture with its surrounding verandas and grounds.

Each Lego set is priced at $70 and all proceeds will be donated to charity through the President's Challenge, said the President's Office in a statement on Wednesday.

Visitors to the Istana open house on Labour Day can also look forward to a Journey to Space exhibition as well as a variety of performances including some by special needs groups from Delta Senior School and Rainbow Centre.

There will also be performances by Alexandra Primary School, Yishun Primary School, Nanyang Polytechnic and Temasek Junior College.

At the Journey to Space exhibition, visitors will be able to control models of a Mars Rover and an artificial intelligence car. They can also take a closer look at the sun using a special solar telescope, and launch water or dry rockets at the Istana lawn.

The exhibition is organised by the Singapore Science Centre with the support of the Lifelong Learning Council and SkillsFuture Singapore.

There will also be booths for henna painting, balloon sculpting and ice cream.

Those interested in the Istana's flora, fauna and biodiversity can sign up for a guided nature walk.

In addition, there will be a guided tour of the Istana main building where visitors can view selected function rooms and collections of state gifts presented to the president and prime minister.

Visitors can also learn more about Singapore's history and heritage at the Istana Heritage Gallery, located at Istana Park which is opposite the Istana's main gate along Orchard Road. The Istana Heritage Gallery will be open from 10am to 6pm.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. All other visitors are required to pay a $2 entrance fee.