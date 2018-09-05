Lee Hsien Yang comments on son's contempt of court case

Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has commented on the Singapore Court of Appeal decision allowing his son Li Shengwu's appeal in a contempt of court case.

On Monday, the apex court reversed a decision of the High Court and allowed Mr Li to appeal against a court order that allowed the Attorney-General (A-G) to serve papers on him in the United States for contempt of court.

Mr Lee said in a Facebook post yesterday that the decision vindicates "our belief that Shengwu has raised serious issues that need proper consideration".

The A-G began proceedings against Mr Li in August last year, over a Facebook post he had put up on July 15. In it, he said "the Singapore Government is very litigious and has a pliant court system".

The post was related to a family dispute which involved his father, his aunt Lee Wei Ling and PM Lee, over the fate of the Oxley Road home of his late grandfather, Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

On Sept 27 last year, the A-G obtained permission from the High Court to serve contempt of court papers on Mr Li in the US.

One of the key issues that will be argued before the Court of Appeal is whether a procedural rule - which specifically allows court papers for contempt to be served outside Singapore - can be applied retroactively.

The rule in question took effect on Oct 1 last year, when the Administration of Justice (Protection) Act, codifying the law of contempt in Singapore, was enacted.

On Monday, the three-judge apex court raised the issue of whether the court has jurisdiction over a foreign-based defendant, and what the basis is for that jurisdiction.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court gave Mr Li permission to appeal.

No date has been fixed for the appeal hearing.

But Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon indicated that the appeal should be expedited and not "left hanging" as it concerned an important question.