Largest Timezone arcade, with bumper cars and VR games, opens at Orchard Xchange

SINGAPORE – Arcade chain Timezone has opened its largest outlet here, occupying some 22,000 sq ft of retail space in underground shopping strip Orchard Xchange.

With some 160 activities, including bumper cars, bowling alleys and virtual reality (VR) gaming, the entertainment centre marks the latest tech-infused effort to rejuvenate the Orchard Road shopping district to better attract families and the Gen Z shopper.

The new outlet is the only one of 16 Timezone outlets to offer VR games after such consoles were shifted out of its Jurong Point branch. Among the VR booths are games from popular franchises like King Kong of Skull Island and Rayman spin-off Virtual Rabbids.

Groups of players can team up to play one of six games in a dedicated VR corner, where they can don VR headsets and prop weapons to tackle hoards of robots in sci-fi shooter Attek, or race their friends in hoverboard simulator WingRun.

At $6 million under a five-year lease, the arcade is the largest investment made by Timezone here, said general manager Nesh Selva.

“It is a bit of a risk, but in our experience an arcade can draw traffic, especially being next to Orchard MRT station, which is prime space and has one of the largest footfall along this stretch,” he told The Straits Times at a media preview of the arcade last Thursday.