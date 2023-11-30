Kissinger believed US, China could form basis to work together today, like in 1972: President Tharman

SINGAPORE – Late American diplomat Henry Kissinger’s most important contribution was to pave the way for the reopening of relations between the United States and China in 1972, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Nov 30.

This was after two decades of the US’ isolation of China’s communist state, he added.

In a Facebook post on the death of Dr Kissinger, Mr Tharman said the late diplomat had, at the age of 99, believed that the US and China could today, once again, develop a close dialogue and a basis from which to work with each other, even as they compete and have their differences.

Dr Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut on Nov 29, aged 100.

Mr Tharman said Dr Kissinger had lived “a life of conviction” and was also remarkable for how he remained actively involved in US and global affairs till his last weeks.

His efforts in the 1970s to re-establish relations between the US and China laid the basis for China’s eventual opening to the world.

“Nothing was more momentous at the time,” said Mr Tharman.

“China was in the throes of the Cultural Revolution, and could not have been more different from America. But Kissinger believed that excluding China would leave America with one arm behind its back – and disadvantaged in its Cold War with the Soviet Union,” he added.

Mr Tharman also noted Dr Kissinger’s strong connection with Singapore. He and the late Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew had developed a deep regard for each other, starting from the late 1960s.