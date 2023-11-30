Kissinger believed US, China could form basis to work together today, like in 1972: President Tharman

SINGAPORE – Late American diplomat Henry Kissinger’s most important contribution was to pave the way for the reopening of relations between the United States and China in 1972, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Nov 30.
This was after two decades of the US’ isolation of China’s communist state, he added.
In a Facebook post on the death of Dr Kissinger, Mr Tharman said the late diplomat had, at the age of 99, believed that the US and China could today, once again, develop a close dialogue and a basis from which to work with each other, even as they compete and have their differences.
Dr Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut on Nov 29, aged 100.
Mr Tharman said Dr Kissinger had lived “a life of conviction” and was also remarkable for how he remained actively involved in US and global affairs till his last weeks.
His efforts in the 1970s to re-establish relations between the US and China laid the basis for China’s eventual opening to the world.
“Nothing was more momentous at the time,” said Mr Tharman.
“China was in the throes of the Cultural Revolution, and could not have been more different from America. But Kissinger believed that excluding China would leave America with one arm behind its back – and disadvantaged in its Cold War with the Soviet Union,” he added.
Mr Tharman also noted Dr Kissinger’s strong connection with Singapore. He and the late Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew had developed a deep regard for each other, starting from the late 1960s.
Dr Kissinger’s latest book, published in 2022, was a study of six people he considered extraordinary leaders of their times, including Mr Lee.
His study of the late founding prime minister ended with a reflection on what Mr Lee had said some 40 years ago: “You must be able to soar above reality and say ‘this is also possible’.”
Mr Tharman said: “Kissinger was surely right, that it was the trait that distinguished the most exceptional leaders.”
In a Facebook post on Nov 30, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan lamented the loss of “the pre-eminent statesman of our time” and that “Singapore has lost a close friend and consistent advocate”.
He cited Dr Kissinger’s words of farewell when they last met two months ago in New York.
Dr Kissinger had said then: “I hope Singapore would continue to retain the same clear analysis that had ensured its survivability. I am an unqualified supporter of Singapore’s autonomy and capacity that was established by my good friend Mr Lee Kuan Yew.”
Dr Balakrishnan said Dr Kissinger had left an indelible mark on the world during his years as national security adviser and secretary of state, and as an elder statesman after.
“He was indefatigably active and astute till the very end, keeping up his wide circle of connections, and influencing thinkers and policymakers,” he said.
“At the grand age of 100, his mind remained sharp and his curiosity unbounded, keeping up with the latest technological advances and global affairs.”
Dr Balakrishnan noted that Dr Kissinger was always focused on the broad strategic picture and was ready to offer practical advice and clear-sighted assessments of the rapidly evolving geopolitical environment.
He added that Dr Kissinger believed it possible to have a world order where great powers can coexist peacefully, and where all countries, big and small, can grow and prosper together – because the alternative is disaster.