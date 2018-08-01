Kellogg's improves cereal bag seals after complaints

Food manufacturer Kellogg's has improved the packaging seals on its cereal bags, after a local customer found maggots, flies and even a spider web in three bags of Special K cereal.

Ms Ifaa Insyiirah posted her first complaint on Facebook on July 22, showing pictures and videos of what looked like a live maggot in a bag of Special K Vanilla Almond cereal.

She said she had bought two bags of the cereal from different shops. One had live maggots in it, and the other had dead flies.

In a second Facebook post on July 25, Ms Ifaaa showed a video of another bag of Vanilla Almond cereal with moving insects and what seemed to be a cornflake dangling from a spider web inside. She had bought the cereal earlier that day.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) yesterday said preliminary investigations found the cause of "insect infestation" in Kellogg's Special K cereal was a weakened packaging seal, which could open when mishandled during distribution along the supply chain.

Kellogg's has removed the affected batch from store shelves, an AVA spokesman added.

A Kellogg's spokesman said that a "small number" of cereal bag seals had been weakened and "our food now has new improved cereal bags''.

FOOD QUALITY THE PRIORITY We understand how this can be upsetting and we want to reassure everyone that at Kellogg's, our No.1 priority is the quality of our foods. A SPOKESMAN FOR KELLOGG'S, on issues arising from a weakened packaging seal.

She added that no affected products are now in the stores.

The spokesman also said the company had received a small number of complaints and action had been taken, but declined to say how many bags were affected, as well as when and where they were sold.

"We understand how this can be upsetting and we want to reassure everyone that at Kellogg's, our No. 1 priority is the quality of our foods," a spokesman said.

In June, Kellogg's did a global recall of its Honey Smacks cereal due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria. Its other cereal brands include Frosties, Fruit Loops and Corn Flakes.