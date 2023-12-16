Justice Judith Prakash’s magnificent legal career winds down

Justice Prakash, first woman to be appointed to Court of Appeal, will be a Senior Judge from January.

Justice Judith Prakash, the first woman to be appointed to Court of Appeal, will be a Special Judge from January.
Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
At the funeral ceremony for Mr Joseph Grimberg in August 2017, Justice Judith Prakash sat recalling the words the former judicial commissioner and long-serving helmsman of law firm Drew & Napier told her in 1992, when she informed him she had been offered elevation to the Bench.

Mr Grimberg had responded that it was indeed a great honour and that she should accept. But being a judge was also a very seductive job and one must not be seduced by the power that comes with it, he had advised. Judges ought not to get carried away; after all, it was not their power, but the state’s, that they were administering.

