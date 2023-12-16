Justice Judith Prakash’s magnificent legal career winds down

At the funeral ceremony for Mr Joseph Grimberg in August 2017, Justice Judith Prakash sat recalling the words the former judicial commissioner and long-serving helmsman of law firm Drew & Napier told her in 1992, when she informed him she had been offered elevation to the Bench.

Mr Grimberg had responded that it was indeed a great honour and that she should accept. But being a judge was also a very seductive job and one must not be seduced by the power that comes with it, he had advised. Judges ought not to get carried away; after all, it was not their power, but the state’s, that they were administering.