Join ST Instagram's Christmas photo contest and win shopping vouchers

Christmas is coming and here's our gift to you!

Join The Straits Times (ST) Instagram contest and stand a chance to win shopping vouchers. All you need to do is guess where the Christmas-themed picture was taken.

The first three followers to leave the correct answer in comments will each win a $100 Takashimaya voucher. There will be three contests - on Dec 16, Dec 18 and Dec 20.

Here's how to enter the contest:

Leave a comment with the correct answer The first three readers who submit the correct answers will win the vouchers Only one comment entry per person is allowed per contest Follow ST's Instagram profile

Official rules

Contest description: The Straits Times' Christmas Instagram contest will be conducted on Dec 16, Dec 18 and Dec 20. Contests will be posted on ST's Instagram page at 4pm. Each participant will be allowed to comment only once. Those who give multiple answers will be disqualified from winning.

Eligibility: Contest is open to only those residing in Singapore. Participants must be at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entering the contest, and own a personal Instagram account.

Prizes: Each winner will receive a $100 Takashimaya voucher.

Winner selection, notification and prize collection: ST will contact the winner via an Instagram direct message. A confirmation e-mail will then be sent to the winner, with an acknowledgement and authorisation form. If the winner is authorising someone else to collect the prize on his behalf, he will have to fill in the authorisation form. The winner will have to present the confirmation e-mail/NRIC to the SPH redemption centre and sign the Acknowledgement Form before he can receive the prize.

Miscellaneous: This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or other associated with Instagram, Inc. Participants must understand that they are providing their;information to ST and not to Instagram. ST reserves the right to modify any date(s) or deadline(s) set forth in these official rules or otherwise governing the contest.

Read other terms and conditions here.

Good luck!