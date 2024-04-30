Feeling valued: How company's open dialogue policy gives staff sense of ownership

Employees at one of Singapore's oldest construction firms are encouraged to ask the simplest yet powerful question: "Why?"
This emphasis on understanding the rationale behind tasks, rather than blindly following orders, has played an instrumental role in keeping Ms Alyssa Voon feeling valued and engaged at Woh Hup.
She fondly recalls a meeting with deputy chairman Neil Yong where he underscored the importance of questioning the status quo. His words would shape the way she approached her tasks at work. Knowing that her voice would be heard in the company, she feels more empowered to explore new ideas and solutions.
When she first started her full-time role in the company as a Building Information Modelling (BIM) specialist in 2021, it took her a while to get used to asking questions. “My manager was very encouraging. He explained that in order to be more effective and efficient in our work, we have to ask questions. If there is anything we are unsure of, don’t just wait or be anxious about it – the key is to ask,” the 27-year-old says.
"In an industry often characterised by resistance to change, Woh Hup's open-minded approach is refreshing," she adds.
During her time as a BIM specialist, she learnt to create complex and detailed 3D virtual models so that everyone involved in the construction process can stay informed and work together more effectively.
In 2022, she was posted to the digital delivery team where she was tasked with using technology to improve the way construction projects are planned, executed and managed. Two years on, she is now a senior digital delivery specialist.
Working closely with the Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) department, she helps streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and ensure quality standards are met across all project sites.
The company has a staff strength of close to 3,700 in Singapore, excluding its subsidiaries and sister companies, and is responsible for iconic projects such as Jewel Changi Airport and Punggol Digital District. It is ranked among Singapore’s best 250 employers in 2024, according to a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.
Despite its rich history dating back to 1927, Woh Hup remains at the forefront of innovation, embracing new technologies and methodologies to drive progress in the construction industry.
"The leadership is always actively seeking ways to improve systems rather than settle for the status quo, analysing whether changes are meaningful and beneficial for the team," Ms Voon shares.
Mr Selvamani Murugappan, 50-year-old director of the QA/QC department, says that since working with the digital delivery team in 2021, the company has seen a one-third reduction in modelling time through the use of automation software. Time spent on managing defects during the project completion stage has also been significantly reduced through digital solutions.
At a time when the sector is undergoing rapid transformation, creating safe spaces where staff can freely ask questions will encourage critical thinking and problem-solving, he explains.
"By empowering employees to think critically and embrace change, we're able to stay agile and adapt to the ever-changing demands of the built environment industry," says Mr Murugappan.
Open channels of communication
Managers like him are key to fostering a culture of empowerment at Woh Hup.
Mr Murugappan shares that he often takes new employees on a walkthrough of project sites to help them better understand the purpose behind their tasks. The orientation also gives staff the opportunity to ask questions.
“This is an industry where you have to deal with many people from different backgrounds. Communication is the biggest challenge. My goal is to create an environment where no one feels afraid to speak up,” he says.
Feedback from employees is taken seriously. An engineer once suggested making training sessions available online and in multiple languages. This led to the setting up of the company’s online training platform. With training sessions now readily accessible on the platform, staff can plan training hours around their schedules. Additionally, they can learn in their native language, enabling a better understanding of industry best practices.
"The leadership's willingness to listen and consider our ideas fosters an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered," Ms Voon says.
Even on occasions when she does not know what to ask, her supervisors would check in with her, and make her feel comfortable with sharing the problems she encountered at work.
By providing clear instructions and getting employees to understand the rationale behind the instructions or decision, managers at Woh Hup have allowed employees like Ms Voon to broaden her perspectives and gain skills mastery.
Says Mr Murugappan: "Asking questions is not just about finding out what's good for you. It’s also about gaining insights into what contributes to team success and your personal growth. Therein lies the power of asking ‘why’.”