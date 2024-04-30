Feeling valued: How company's open dialogue policy gives staff sense of ownership

Employees at one of Singapore's oldest construction firms are encouraged to ask the simplest yet powerful question: "Why?"

This emphasis on understanding the rationale behind tasks, rather than blindly following orders, has played an instrumental role in keeping Ms Alyssa Voon feeling valued and engaged at Woh Hup.

She fondly recalls a meeting with deputy chairman Neil Yong where he underscored the importance of questioning the status quo. His words would shape the way she approached her tasks at work. Knowing that her voice would be heard in the company, she feels more empowered to explore new ideas and solutions.

When she first started her full-time role in the company as a Building Information Modelling (BIM) specialist in 2021, it took her a while to get used to asking questions. “My manager was very encouraging. He explained that in order to be more effective and efficient in our work, we have to ask questions. If there is anything we are unsure of, don’t just wait or be anxious about it – the key is to ask,” the 27-year-old says.

"In an industry often characterised by resistance to change, Woh Hup's open-minded approach is refreshing," she adds.

During her time as a BIM specialist, she learnt to create complex and detailed 3D virtual models so that everyone involved in the construction process can stay informed and work together more effectively.

In 2022, she was posted to the digital delivery team where she was tasked with using technology to improve the way construction projects are planned, executed and managed. Two years on, she is now a senior digital delivery specialist.

Working closely with the Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) department, she helps streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and ensure quality standards are met across all project sites.