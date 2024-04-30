Hobby clubs and hackathons: How video game firm develops collaboration and creativity

When Mr Leonard Yip was introduced to one of his closest collaborators on his latest project, he was pleasantly surprised.

Just a few days ago, he had punched the man in the face – and been punched by him in return – several times.

There was no malice behind it, of course. The engagement had taken place during a meeting of video game developer Ubisoft Singapore’s combat sports club, one of many hobby clubs that Mr Yip and his colleague are part of.

"When we were onboarded to the same project, we didn’t have to do the legwork of trying to suss each other out," says Mr Yip, 28, a scriptwriter. "From the get-go, we were able to smoothly and seamlessly work with each other."

Hobby clubs are an integral part of Ubisoft's culture and are run organically after work hours. The firm currently has more than 30 active groups, ranging from a running club to a knitwork and crocheting club, and even one on meal preparation.

"It feels weirdly like a school CCA fair," quips Mr Yip, referring to co-curricular activities in schools. "When I first came here, I didn’t expect to see this kind of engaging mood in an office space."

For an international, triple-A development studio responsible for some of the biggest titles in the video game industry such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, it only makes sense that play is an integral part of its culture.

Ubisoft ranks among Singapore’s best employers in 2024, a list by Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.