She disliked getting dirty – and then discovered a meaningful career getting gritty

As a teen, she begged her parents to let her skip attending an Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) camp. She couldn't bear the thought of being outdoors for a few days with mosquitoes for company.

Fast forward and Ms Kristine Lie, now 25, is back at OBS – fully immersed in its activities as an OBS Instructor.

After graduating with a psychology degree from the University at Buffalo in 2019, Ms Lie was job hunting when her boyfriend showed her a job ad for OBS.

She’d played a variety of sports including football, track and field, and windsurfing. At university, she was in the Outdoor Adventure Club, and taught taekwondo part-time to children aged 4 to 13.

Naturally, she was drawn to the prospect of coaching teenagers at OBS. “I love being active and this (job) allows me to help youth develop themselves,” she says.

“At OBS, they are placed in an unfamiliar outdoor environment, which helps them get out of their comfort zone and learn how to adapt as they react to challenges.”

Since it started in 1967, OBS has evolved over the years with a growing emphasis on outdoor education as a key element of developing the young holistically.

More recently, efforts to expand OBS’ reach were set out in the National Outdoor Adventure Education Master Plan, announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in 2016.

This includes the MOE-OBS Challenge (MOC), a five-day multi-school camp for all secondary three students, which has been conducted since 2017.

Extensive training to build profession

Key to such initiatives are OBS Instructors like Ms Lie and Mr Sulaimi Thaqif Tajuddin. Like Ms Lie, Mr Sulaimi, 27, was drawn to coaching and shaping the young through outdoor education.

Mr Sulaimi, who previously worked as a dorm supervisor with migrant workers at the Ministry of Manpower during Covid-19 restrictions, was always drawn to the great outdoors.