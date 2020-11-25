Over 12,000 jobs on offer in ICT sector

More than 12,000 jobs are on offer in the infocomm technology (ICT) sector here, with the bulk of them for professionals, managers, executives and technicians.

The roles include management positions and business consultants, with monthly salaries ranging between $5,250 and $7,500.

About 7,190 job seekers were also earlier placed into jobs, traineeships and training positions in the ICT sector between April and early this month.

This makes ICT, by far, the sector with the highest number of placements under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.